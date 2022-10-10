Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 2.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 443.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. 258,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.