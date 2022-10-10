Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.72. 101,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

