Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 53,142 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 1,248.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged makes up 3.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after buying an additional 2,007,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after acquiring an additional 105,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 659,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,347 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24.

