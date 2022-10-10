Forta (FORT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

Forta (FORT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Forta coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Forta has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Forta has a total market cap of $26.75 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Forta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Forta Coin Profile

Forta’s genesis date was September 4th, 2021. Forta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,129,566 coins. The official message board for Forta is forta.org/blog. Forta’s official Twitter account is @fortanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Forta’s official website is forta.org.

Buying and Selling Forta

