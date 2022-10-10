First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.78

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.78 and last traded at $74.78, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,644.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

