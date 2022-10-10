Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBND traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,108. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $53.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

