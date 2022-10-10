Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.07

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 52389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,622 shares of company stock worth $858,196. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.