Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.22. 1,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.00.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBLP)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.