Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.22. 1,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $10.00.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

