Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.27

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 3731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Enovis Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $333,199,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $86,274,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $66,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $52,132,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

