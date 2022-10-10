Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 88,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,895,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Energy Fuels from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $963.75 million, a PE ratio of -204.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 212.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

