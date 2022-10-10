Emfo LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,939. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

