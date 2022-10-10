Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 79,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $336,000. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 255.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.59. 41,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,639. The company has a market capitalization of $309.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.55 and a one year high of $341.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

