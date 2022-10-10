Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.90. 29,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.49. The firm has a market cap of $307.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.55 and a twelve month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

