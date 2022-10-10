Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.68. 55,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,914. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

