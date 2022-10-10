Effect Network (EFX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million

Effect Network (EFX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Effect Network token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Effect Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Effect Network has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $110,225.00 worth of Effect Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Effect Network Profile

Effect Network (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Effect Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect Network’s official website is effect.network. Effect Network’s official Twitter account is @effectaix and its Facebook page is accessible here. Effect Network’s official message board is medium.com/effect-ai. The Reddit community for Effect Network is https://reddit.com/r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Effect Network Token Trading

