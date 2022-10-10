easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $567.86.

ESYJY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,603. easyJet has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

