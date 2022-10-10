dYdX Price Tops $1.32 (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. dYdX has a market cap of $73.61 million and $57.72 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dYdX has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. dYdX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,569,295 in circulation. The last known price of dYdX is 1.30353411 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $27,100,642.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dydx.community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

