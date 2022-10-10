Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.54. 42,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,447. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.18. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.