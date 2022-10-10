DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.48

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 40643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.27.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,669.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,262,734. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,400 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,602 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after buying an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

