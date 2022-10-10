Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.98

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 3527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $536.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $292,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $483,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Domo by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,999 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

