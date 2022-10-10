DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 4.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 140,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 28,351 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,566,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 70,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,614. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

