DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Exelon Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 585,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.60. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

