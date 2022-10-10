DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,120 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,008. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

