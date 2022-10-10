DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.44. The stock had a trading volume of 59,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.53 and its 200-day moving average is $424.33. The company has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

