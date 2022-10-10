DGS Capital Management LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.05. 458,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,420,018. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

