DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 2,136 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $130,586,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. 2,010,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,151,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.