DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $430,368,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.39. 124,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

