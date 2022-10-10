DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 5,487.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $39.08. 88,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

