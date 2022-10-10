DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,849 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 109.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 935,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

IVZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,465. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

