DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 46,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 59.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.41. 1,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,941. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.