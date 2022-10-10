Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Target Price to €220.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €248.00 ($253.06) to €220.00 ($224.49) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($234.69) to €212.00 ($216.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.43. 65,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,082. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

