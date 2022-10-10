Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,410 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,826 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 438,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

