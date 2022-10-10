DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.03

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 64535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after buying an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,397,000 after buying an additional 1,298,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,641,000 after buying an additional 1,277,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

