Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reynolds Investment Management Inc.

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $356.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,244. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

