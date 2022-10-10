Decimated Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million (DIO)

Decimated (DIO) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Decimated has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Decimated token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decimated has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $33,416.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Decimated Token Profile

Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,025,128 tokens. The official message board for Decimated is www.decimated.net/category/updates. The Reddit community for Decimated is https://reddit.com/r/decimated_game and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decimated’s official website is www.decimated.net.

Decimated Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decimated (DIO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Decimated has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 167,025,128 in circulation. The last known price of Decimated is 0.01303246 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $35,302.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.decimated.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars.

