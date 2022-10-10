Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.98. The stock had a trading volume of 66,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,013. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $190.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.15.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

