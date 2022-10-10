Credit Suisse Group Trims Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Target Price to CHF 140

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 165 to CHF 140 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

Straumann Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.40. 108,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,121. Straumann has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

