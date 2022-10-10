Credit Suisse Group Trims Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Target Price to €6.50

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €7.80 ($7.96) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONXXF. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.71) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux downgraded Ontex Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ontex Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Ontex Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ONXXF remained flat at $5.66 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. Ontex Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

