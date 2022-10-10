Credit Suisse Group Increases Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target to €116.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €115.00 ($117.35) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTKWY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 2.7 %

WTKWY stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,610. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $119.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.69.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

