Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3,966.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.5% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $227,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $466.21. 80,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,443. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.