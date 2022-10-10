Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 752,360 shares.The stock last traded at $23.32 and had previously closed at $22.44.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

