Continuum Finance (CTN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $108,097.00

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $108,097.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance (CTN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Continuum Finance has a current supply of 330,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Continuum Finance is 0.36200363 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $153,549.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://continuum-seven.vercel.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

