ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,514 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.28. 227,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,857. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

