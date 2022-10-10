Concordium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $781,656.00 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $55.60 million and $781,656.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,341,499,432 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,675,001 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Concordium has a current supply of 11,341,499,432 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Concordium is 0.01139634 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $660,714.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.concordium.com.”

