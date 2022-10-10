Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.58

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.31 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,250 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 450,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

