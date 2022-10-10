Colizeum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million (ZEUM)

Colizeum (ZEUM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Colizeum has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $18,949.00 worth of Colizeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Colizeum has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Colizeum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Colizeum Profile

Colizeum was first traded on May 4th, 2022. Colizeum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Colizeum is medium.com/@colizeum. The Reddit community for Colizeum is https://reddit.com/r/colizeum/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Colizeum is colizeum.com. Colizeum’s official Twitter account is @colizeumcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Colizeum

According to CryptoCompare, “Colizeum (ZEUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Colizeum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Colizeum is 0.01411045 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $13,065.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://colizeum.com.”

