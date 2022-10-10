Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.97

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.97 and last traded at $60.12, with a volume of 93977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 over the last 90 days. 48.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after acquiring an additional 157,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 808,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 654,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

