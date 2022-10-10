Clarity Financial LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.71. 25,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.