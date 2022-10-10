Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 796 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,829. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

