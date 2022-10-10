Clarity Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

